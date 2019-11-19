Colonial Dames hear program on Roanoke Colony

The John Brewer Chapter of the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century met Nov. 1 at The Club at Colony Creek. Guest speaker Paul Janda presented on The Lost Colony of Roanoke, An Enduring Mystery. He told about the Roanoke Colony on an island in present-day North Carolina, settled in 1584 by English colonists as the first attempt at a permanent settlement in North America.
Chapter members brought items for a silent auction during the meeting, creating a fun activity that generated funds for the chapter treasury. The chapter’s current project is collecting personal items, such as shampoo, toothbrushes and hairbrushes, for Phoebe’s Home, an emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence.
Simone Tipton, National Defense chair, reported on the advances of women in the space program.
A colonial moment was shared by Debra Hamman about the social graces related to tea drinking and tea parties, which held a significant role in the society of Colonial America.
The chapter’s next meeting will be Jan. 10, with Joan Mathieu speaking on Valentine’s Day in colonial times.
(0) comments
