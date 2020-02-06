Colonial Dames hear program on Valentine's Day in colonial times

The John Brewer Chapter of the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century met Jan. 10 at The Club at Colony Creek, with 13 members and guests in attendance.
Members brought items for the chapter’s most current project – collecting personal items for an emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence, Phoebe’s Home.
Simone Tipton, National Defense chairwoman, highlighted historical milestones in the development of National Defense from 1775 until the present.
A colonial moment was shared by Debra Hamman about the role in which taverns played in the society of Colonial America, serving as a community gathering place for social and political events and often as the post office.
The featured speaker was Joan Mathieu, who spoke on “Let Me Call You Sweetheart: Valentine’s Day in Colonial Times.” Joan traced the historical unfolding of valentine sentiments from the fifth century, named after Saint Valentine, including the exchange of notes, gifts and flowers.
A memorial service was held for two members deceased during 2019, led by Chaplain Simone Tipton.
Delegates were selected for the State Convention to be held in Bryan-College Station on Feb. 27-29. Chosen delegates were Pauline Hendryx, Debra Hamman, Joan Mathieu, Mary Helen Dunnam and Simone Tipton.
The next meeting of the chapter will be April 10, with Barbara Parsons Smith speaking on the Mayflower 400th Year Anniversary.
