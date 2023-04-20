The John Brewer Chapter of the Colonial Dames of the XVII Century met April 14 for its final meeting of the club year. New officers were installed during the luncheon meeting at The Club at Colony Creek.
President Pauline Hendryx welcomed members and guests.
Martha Jones, chaplain, gave the invocation, followed by opening rituals led by Simone Tipton, Dolores Tyng, Rhonda Hahn, Martha Tarkington and Marilyn Stewart.
Al Ridley, the guest speaker, shared his experiences while stationed on the USS Eldorado, a flagship for the Commander Amphibious Forces Pacific fleet in the 1960s. A donation will be made in Ridley’s honor to the chapter’s Mary Frels scholarship program.
Rhonda Hahn, secretary, read the minutes of the previous meeting, and treasurer Joan Mathieu gave the financial report. Mary Helen Dunham, who served as a delegate to the state convention in February, reported on the convention. Librarian Barbara Seger announced the chapter will donate a copy of the book "Maine Families in 1790, Vol 3" to the National Colonial Dames Library.
Jean Shores, a past president of the John Brewer chapter, installed the officers for the 2023-2025 term. She reviewed the duties and qualities needed for each office while presenting each officer a faceted crystal and charm. The following officers were installed: president, Joan Mathieu; vice president, Martha Jones; secretary, Marilyn Stewart; treasurer, Martha Tarkington; co-registrars, Rhonda Hahn and Pauline Hendryx, chaplain, Maria Wheeler; historian, Dolores Tyng; librarian, Barbara Seger; and parliamentarian, Mary Helen Dunham.
Hostesses Pauline Hendryx and Joan Mathieu were thanked for the door prizes, Martha Jones gave the benediction, and the meeting was adjourned.