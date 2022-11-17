The John Brewer Chapter of Colonial Dames XVII Century meet at The Club at Colony Creek for its Nov. 4 luncheon meeting.
President Pauline M. Hendryx opened the meeting and welcomed chapter members and guests. Marilyn Stewart, Lindsey Tumlinson, Laura Surovic and Goldia Hubert were welcomed as new chapter members.
Chaplain Martha Jones gave the invocation, the flag pledges were led by Rhonda Hahn, Dolores Tyng, Joan Mathieu and Martha Tarkington. Simone Tipton gave the National Defense Moment. The minutes and treasurer's report were approved and accepted.
Members brought school supplies for the chapter's annual school supply drive for VISD Kidz Connection, which provides a link between the school district, community and homes identifying students and their families in need. Donuts will be provided to Veterans at the Victoria County Veterans Association at the Dr. Patti Dodson Public Health Center on Dec.7 in observance of Pearl Harbor Day.
Feature speaker, Martha Jones, spoke on " Our Colonial Ancestors: What Were They Eating?" She noted the cast iron Dutch Oven was popular during the 16th century in Europe and naturally made its way to the Americas. Since early Americans principally cooked over the hearth they needed cookware to use over live fire. Cast iron was perfect to use over an open fire. Food could be cooked by boiling or baked, and coals could be pulled out onto the hearth to create smaller burners over which frying pans on legs, called spiders, could be placed. Our early ancestors cooked and ate a lot of pork and corn which Native Americans showed them how to grow.
Hendryx donated door prizes. The benediction was given and meeting adjourned.
Texas State Colonial Dames President Vene Gregg will attend the Jan. 13 meeting.