Colonial Dames XVII Century host meeting

The John Brewer Chapter of the Colonial Dames XVII Century held their luncheon meeting at The Club at Colony Creek Country Club on Nov. 4.
Chapter President Pauline M. Hendryx opened the meeting and welcomed chapter members and guests Raenice Kucera, Marilyn Stewart, Sylvia Howell, Jan Chilcoat and Yvonne Smith. After Martha Jones gave the invocation, the flag pledges were led by Dolores Tyng, Maria Wheeler, Joan Mathieu, Mary Helen Dunnam and Simone Tipton.
Simone Tipton gave the national defense report, the minutes were read by Martha Tarkington and the financial report was given by Joan Mathieu.
Feature speaker, Paul Janda, spoke on “Unsung Heroes of the American Revolution.” He noted individuals of many different backgrounds fought for American freedom who we know little about as the history of the American Revolution often revolves around well-known figures or important battles.
Among those lesser known men and women who did extraordinary things and made huge contributions to the Revolutionary cause were an asthmatic Quaker raised a pacifist, a book shop owner, a notorious traitor and women who cooked, sewed uniforms and in some instances even fought in battles.
After Dolores Tyng and Maria Wheeler were thanked for being the meeting hostesses, the president gave the benediction and adjourned the meeting.
Jeff Wright will speak at the Jan. 14, luncheon meeting on the Victoria’s Colonial Past.
