Barbershop chorus to perform at Fossati’s
Toast of the Coast Barbershop Chorus will perform 7-9 p.m Oct. 11 at Fossati’s Delicatessen, 302 S. Main St. Come eat, drink and listen to the singing. Doors open at 5 p.m. For more information, contact Susan Darshad at fossatisdelicatessen@yahoo.com or 281-684-3268.
Wear your pink to the Cuero football game
As we recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October and the importance of early detection, Cuero Regional Hospital wants to extend that education into the community. Part of those efforts includes a “Tackle Breast Cancer” tie-in event with the Cuero Gobblers high school football team’s home game Oct. 11. Members of the medical staff and employees will be sporting their pink starting at 6:30 p.m. under the tent. Game attendees are encouraged to stop by the booth early to get educational materials and ask the doctors questions. Tackle Breast Cancer flashing LED buttons and several T-shirts will be made available as well. Football game attendees are encouraged to sport their pink (and Gobbler green) at the game.
Get ready to rock at the Coors Light street dance
The Victoria Parks and Recreation Dept., KLUB 106.9 FM and Hartman Distributing Company present Back in Black for the Coors Light Rocktober Street Dance from 7 to 10 p .m. Oct. 17 at DeLeon Plaza. If you’re a fan of rock ’n’ roll, this tribute to the music of AC/DC is one you won’t want to miss.
Beverage sales, a Coors YETI raffle and other fundraising proceeds from the event will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Calhoun County Humane Society.
Hallet Oak Gallery hosts party, pumpkin contest
Join us Oct. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St. in Hallettsville for a “Spooktacular Afternoon Party.” Dress up in your silliest costume and come trick-or-treat with us at seven different candy stations. Take a photo with some special guests with your smartphone, crawl through the haunted tunnel, visit an artist or two, and more.
All ages are welcome. There will be prizes! A $50 prize will go to the All Around Favorite pumpkin. Winners will be announced on Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m. See contest rules at halletoakgallery.com.
Film screening to address immigration
Join Conversations Over Coffee from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Center For Peace Victoria, 506 E. Juan Linn St. This month, the group will be discussing immigration and screening and discussing a SXSW film selection, “Building the American Dream.”
