Wednesday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Toddler Time — Story Time
Grants for Small Business
Live Webinar - Small Business Development Center
10-11 a.m.
Free
Finding grant money for small business
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk Series
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday this month (No class on Feb. 8).
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
5 - 8 p.m.
$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale
Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Thursday
Start the Year with Impactful Public Relations
Live Webinar - Small Business Development Center
10-11 a.m.
Free
New and imaginative ways to put your company in the spotlight
Yarn Craft Club
302 N. Main St., Victoria
1-2 p.m.
Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches
Rolando Reyna Art Exhibit
Victoria College
2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
4-5 p.m.
Victoria College’s Fine Arts Department will host the Rolando Reyna Art Exhibition on Feb. 2-23.
VPL Talks — Karissa Winters
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
VPL Talks is a monthly speaker series highlighting locals in the Crossroads.
Friday
Gl!tch @ Aero Crafters
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
8-11:30 p.m.
Making a smooth landing with an eclectic soundtrack of counter clockwise mixed music rendered for a sweet night with friends old and new.
Take your Child to the Library Day
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Celebrate National Take your Child to the Library Day.
William Beckmann
Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
7 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.
Hayden Baker
Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
7 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.
Sunday
KC No. 10751 Chicken BBQ
St. Patrick’s Hall
13279 SH 185, Bloomington
9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
$12
St. Mary’s Parish Festival
Victoria Community Center
2905 E. North St., Victoria
10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
BBQ meal, live and online auctions, beer garden, cake wheel, plant sale, country store, games for kids, jewelry, raffle.
Morningstar: Tasmin and Tim Rock the Wellhead
Wellhead Tavern
23404 NW Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria
4-8 p.m.
Monday
Collage Nite
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Join us in the Bronte Room for a fun night of DIY collage.
Tuesday
Baby Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Financial Management MoneySmart No.4
Live Webinar - Small Business Development Center
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Free
Financial management practices, rules and tools commonly available for small businesses
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
GWG: Increase Sales with Google Tools
Live Webinar - Small business Development Center
2-3 p.m.
Free
Promote your products and services online using Google tools.
Zoochitecture Design
The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10:30 a.m.-noon
$20
On Going
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.