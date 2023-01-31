Wednesday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Toddler Time

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:30-10 a.m.

Toddler Time — Story Time

Grants for Small Business

Live Webinar - Small Business Development Center

10-11 a.m.

Free

Finding grant money for small business

Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk Series

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday this month (No class on Feb. 8).

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

5 - 8 p.m.

$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale

Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Thursday

Start the Year with Impactful Public Relations

Live Webinar - Small Business Development Center

10-11 a.m.

Free

New and imaginative ways to put your company in the spotlight

Yarn Craft Club

302 N. Main St., Victoria

1-2 p.m.

Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches

Rolando Reyna Art Exhibit

Victoria College

2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

4-5 p.m.

Victoria College’s Fine Arts Department will host the Rolando Reyna Art Exhibition on Feb. 2-23.

VPL Talks — Karissa Winters

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

VPL Talks is a monthly speaker series highlighting locals in the Crossroads.

Friday

Gl!tch @ Aero Crafters

Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria

8-11:30 p.m.

Making a smooth landing with an eclectic soundtrack of counter clockwise mixed music rendered for a sweet night with friends old and new.

Saturday

Take your Child to the Library Day

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Celebrate National Take your Child to the Library Day.

William Beckmann

Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo

7 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.

Hayden Baker

Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo

7 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.

Sunday

KC No. 10751 Chicken BBQ

St. Patrick’s Hall

13279 SH 185, Bloomington

9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

$12

St. Mary’s Parish Festival

Victoria Community Center

2905 E. North St., Victoria

10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

BBQ meal, live and online auctions, beer garden, cake wheel, plant sale, country store, games for kids, jewelry, raffle.

Morningstar: Tasmin and Tim Rock the Wellhead

Wellhead Tavern

23404 NW Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria

4-8 p.m.

Monday

Collage Nite

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Join us in the Bronte Room for a fun night of DIY collage.

Tuesday

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

10:30-11 a.m.

Financial Management MoneySmart No.4

Live Webinar - Small Business Development Center

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Free

Financial management practices, rules and tools commonly available for small businesses

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Wednesday

GWG: Increase Sales with Google Tools

Live Webinar - Small business Development Center

2-3 p.m.

Free

Promote your products and services online using Google tools.

Zoochitecture Design

The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10:30 a.m.-noon

$20

On Going

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday

On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.