SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays and Saturdays, local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Lance and Lea
- Coastal Bend College
- 3800 Charco Road, Beeville
- 7-11 p.m.
Austin Gilliam: J Welch Farms
- J Welch Farms
- 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
- Max Stalling
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Jarrod Birmingham: Blase’s Hall
- Blase’s Hall
- 4228 U.S. 90 A W., Hallettsville
- 8 p.m.- midnight
TuesdayBaby Time
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
- Home Based Daycares: What You Need to Know
- Small Business Development Center, virtual program
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- How to open an at home daycare
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Gulf Bend Center Board of Trustees
- 6502 Nursery Drive, 6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria
- Noon-1 p.m.
- This meeting is offered both in person and virtually. Please contact the information below for more details
Crafternoon: Once Upon a Craft
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
WednesdayCoffee and Donuts
- VFW Post 4146
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753
VFW Burger Night
- VFW Post 4146
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, and comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale, Andy Rosalez, 361-412-9678.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Planning For a Healthy Business
- Small Business Development Center, live webinar
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Plan for the now and plan for the future
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Texas A&M AgriLife is offering a new health series. Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that meets every Wednesday through March 1.
ThursdayJohn W. Stormont Lecture Series
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- Spring 2023 John W. Stormont Lecture Series, Lessons From Building a Pioneer Farm with Justin Butts
- Free admission and open to the public.
Recurring”The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.