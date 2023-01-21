SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays and Saturdays, local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Lance and Lea

  • Coastal Bend College
  • 3800 Charco Road, Beeville
  • 7-11 p.m.

Austin Gilliam: J Welch Farms

  • J Welch Farms
  • 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.
  • Max Stalling
  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Jarrod Birmingham: Blase’s Hall

  • Blase’s Hall
  • 4228 U.S. 90 A W., Hallettsville
  • 8 p.m.- midnight

TuesdayBaby Time

  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.

  • Home Based Daycares: What You Need to Know
  • Small Business Development Center, virtual program
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • How to open an at home daycare

  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.
Gulf Bend Center Board of Trustees

  • 6502 Nursery Drive, 6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria
  • Noon-1 p.m.
  • This meeting is offered both in person and virtually. Please contact the information below for more details

Crafternoon: Once Upon a Craft

  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Wild Tots

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10-10:45 a.m.
  • Free

WednesdayCoffee and Donuts

  • VFW Post 4146
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753

VFW Burger Night

  • VFW Post 4146
  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6, and comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale, Andy Rosalez, 361-412-9678.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Toddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.
Planning For a Healthy Business

  • Small Business Development Center, live webinar
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Plan for the now and plan for the future

Toddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Texas A&M AgriLife is offering a new health series. Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that meets every Wednesday through March 1.

ThursdayJohn W. Stormont Lecture Series

  • Museum of the Coastal Bend
  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Spring 2023 John W. Stormont Lecture Series, Lessons From Building a Pioneer Farm with Justin Butts
  • Free admission and open to the public.

Recurring”The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.