Tuesday

Baby Time

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:30-10 a.m.

Home Based Daycares: What You Need to Know

Small Business Development Center, live webinar

10-11 a.m.

Free

How to open an at home daycare

Baby Time

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

10:30-11 a.m.

Gulf Bend Center Board of Trustees

6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria

Noon-1 p.m.

This meeting is offered both in person and virtually. Please contact the information below for more details

Crafternoon: Once Upon a Craft

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Wednesday

Coffee and Donuts

VFW Post 4146

8:30-10 a.m.

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753

VFW Burger night

VFW Post 4146

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

5-8 p.m.

$6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale, Andy Rosalez, 361-412-9678.

Victoria Farmers' Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Toddler Time

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:30-10 a.m.

Planning For a Healthy Business

Small Business Development Center, virtual

10-11 a.m.

Free

Plan for the now and plan for the future

Toddler Time

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

10:30-11 a.m.

Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Texas A&M AgriLife hosting a new health series. Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N' Talk classes - an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday through March 1.

Thursday

John W. Stormont Lecture Series

Museum of the Coastal Bend

2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

5:30-7 p.m.

Victoria College's Museum of the Coastal Bend spring 2023 John W. Stormont Lecture Series: Lessons From Building a Pioneer Farm with Justin Butts.

Admission free, open to the public.

Friday

VPL Morning Mix N' Mingle

302 N. Main St.,  Victoria

10-11 a.m.

If you're wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour for some fun card games, board games, and socializing.

Anime + Art

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

If you enjoy Manga and drawing, then join us for our new program Anime + Art!

Sabrina & the Texas Blue Feather Band

Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria

8-11:30 p.m.

Classic country and rock to the beer garden stage for the first time.

Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ J Welch Farms

J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria

7-11 p.m.

Wayward Gypsies @ La Linea Wine Bar

La Linea Wine Bar, 211 W. Bowie St., Beeville

7-11 p.m.

Joel Vaughn: Rad Weekend

Northside Baptist Church

4100 N. Laurent St., Victoria

7-11 p.m.

Saturday

Victoria Farmers' Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ The Bomb Diggity

The Bomb Diggity

208 Railroad St., Inez

7-11 p.m.

MorningStar Rocks the Salty Heifer

Salty Heifer, 45 Depot St., Telferner

9 p.m.- 1 a.m.

Recurring

"The Creative Era of Ann Harithas"

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday- Sunday

On view "The Creative Era of Ann Harithas," a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.