Tuesday
Baby Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Baby Time
Home Based Daycares: What You Need to Know
Small Business Development Center, live webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
How to open an at home daycare
Baby Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
Baby Time
Gulf Bend Center Board of Trustees
6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria
Noon-1 p.m.
This meeting is offered both in person and virtually. Please contact the information below for more details
Crafternoon: Once Upon a Craft
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Crafternoon: Once Upon a Craft
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts
VFW Post 4146
8:30-10 a.m.
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753
VFW Burger night
VFW Post 4146
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
5-8 p.m.
$6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale, Andy Rosalez, 361-412-9678.
Victoria Farmers' Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Toddler Time - Story Time
Planning For a Healthy Business
Small Business Development Center, virtual
10-11 a.m.
Free
Plan for the now and plan for the future
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
Toddler Time - Story Time
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Texas A&M AgriLife hosting a new health series. Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N' Talk classes - an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday through March 1.
Thursday
John W. Stormont Lecture Series
Museum of the Coastal Bend
2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
5:30-7 p.m.
Victoria College's Museum of the Coastal Bend spring 2023 John W. Stormont Lecture Series: Lessons From Building a Pioneer Farm with Justin Butts.
Admission free, open to the public.
Friday
VPL Morning Mix N' Mingle
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10-11 a.m.
If you're wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour for some fun card games, board games, and socializing.
Anime + Art
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
If you enjoy Manga and drawing, then join us for our new program Anime + Art!
Sabrina & the Texas Blue Feather Band
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
8-11:30 p.m.
Classic country and rock to the beer garden stage for the first time.
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ J Welch Farms
J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
7-11 p.m.
Wayward Gypsies @ La Linea Wine Bar
La Linea Wine Bar, 211 W. Bowie St., Beeville
7-11 p.m.
Joel Vaughn: Rad Weekend
Northside Baptist Church
4100 N. Laurent St., Victoria
7-11 p.m.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers' Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ The Bomb Diggity
The Bomb Diggity
208 Railroad St., Inez
7-11 p.m.
MorningStar Rocks the Salty Heifer
Salty Heifer, 45 Depot St., Telferner
9 p.m.- 1 a.m.
Recurring
"The Creative Era of Ann Harithas"
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday- Sunday
On view "The Creative Era of Ann Harithas," a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.