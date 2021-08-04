Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller will be joined by U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud at Coffee with the Judge from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Aug. 13 at Liberty Coffee Haus.
Zeller began regularly holding Coffee with the Judge in January as an informal way for local residents to stay connected with their county government and to visit about ideas or any suggestions people have.
"Michael Cloud is our homegrown Congressman, and I'm happy to have him join us for coffee and conversations," Zeller said. "Everyone is welcome to stop by for a cup of coffee and to visit about things that are happening locally and nationally."
Coffee with the Judge is a casual, come-and-go event where complimentary coffee and refreshments are served and all are welcome to stop in.
