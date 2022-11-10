Grammy-winning choral ensemble Conspirare returns to Victoria for the beloved Conspirare Christmas holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1.
For 48 years the Victoria Bach Festival has been part of the fabric of life in the community of Victoria. For all those years VBF has linked arms with many groups and organizations to promote and support various concerts and events. Without this support VBF would not be able to do all that has been done to bring world-class music to the people of Victoria and surrounding areas, according to a news release from the Bach Festival.
On Dec. 1, artistic director Craig Hella Johnson’s, A Company of Voices will present Conspirare Christmas at the Victoria Fine Arts Center. Through timeless classics and contemporary favorites Conspirare Christmas reinvents the traditional holiday concert with songs of hope, courage and love.
Johnson and Conspirare make music to warm the heart and stir the soul, weaving together a musical collage of pop, classical, folk and holiday favorites. Johnson will perform and lead 30 singers in a night of reflection and rejoicing.
“It’s a true holiday reunion, particularly this year,” said Johnson. “We sing our way into a vision of beauty and unity to love each other and celebrate who we are together.”
“We’re thrilled to welcome Conspirare back to Victoria for this very special concert,” said Wm. Buck Moore, Bach Festival executive director. “Conspirare Christmas is a beautiful way to start the holiday season.”
Tickets are $30-$50 for adults and $20 for students. They may be purchased through the Victoria Bach Festival box office at 361-570-5788, 202 N. Main, or online at victoriabachfestival.org.