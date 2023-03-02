The Court of Six Flags is accepting applications from nonprofit agencies and organizations in Victoria County in need of funds for charitable projects.
Request an application by e-mailing Susan Cain on the Charity Search Committee at susan@armstrongmovers.com or call her at 361-648-5886.
The deadline for requesting an application is March 31. The application deadline is April 15.
To be eligible to receive funds, your organization is not permitted to have its own fundraiser from Oct. 20 through Jan. 12. This timeframe reflects six weeks before and after the Court's annual event on Dec. 1.
The Court of Six Flags is an organization of women dedicated to raising funds in Victoria County for charitable purposes through an annual holiday ball. Funds will be allocated in January 2024.