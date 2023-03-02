Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Overcast. High 79F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 54F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.