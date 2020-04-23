Crestwood Drive to close Friday
Contributed Photo

Crestwood Drive between Azalea and Nimitz streets will close Friday so utilities can be installed. The road closure will last one day, weather permitting, according to a news release from the city of Victoria.

All businesses and homes in the construction zone will remain accessible. Through traffic can avoid delays in the work zone by seeking alternate routes.

The construction is part of the $4 million Crestwood Drive reconstruction project.

For more information, contact Public Works at 361-485-3340.

