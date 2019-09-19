Come celebrate the grand opening of Crippled Crow Mercantile, 1305 E. Airline Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. We rodeo, we ranch and we're tough as rails with a passion for treasures that reflect who are: one-of-a-kind, hard to find, handmade, eclectic, high-end, reimagined everyday items that make a statement. We were born of the West, and we're authentic, beautiful and desirable. For more information, visit our Facebook page, "Crippled Crow Mercantile."
