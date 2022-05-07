Crossroads Country Opry will be from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2001 Lova Drive, in Victoria.
John Wayne Schulz will join the CCO Band for an evening of live music.
A meal begins at 5:30 p.m., and tickets are $8. The menu will be hamburgers and hot dogs.
The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are $8.
For more information, contact John L. Sullivan, at JohnS@CrossroadsCountryOpry.com or 361-579-8460.
