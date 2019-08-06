Gary Prukop, David Lewis, and Sherry Harmeson will join the Crossroads Country Opry Band for an evening of live music, food, and fun from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the VFW Hall, 2001 Lova Drive. A meal will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. The menu consists of barbecue chicken on a bun, pickles, onions, chips and cake; tickets are $7. The show starts at 7 p.m.; tickets are $7.
Community Briefs
Crossroads Country Opry to feature Gary Prukop, David Lewis, Sherry Harmeson
