John Wayne Schulz and Sally Carlson will join the Crossroads Country Opry Band for an evening of live music, food and fun Tuesday at VFW Hall, 2001 Lova Drive. A meal will be served at 5:30 p.m.; tickets are $7. The menu includes sausage, corn, coleslaw, bread and cake. The show starts at 7 p.m.; tickets are $7.
Crossroads Country Opry to feature John Wayne Schulz and Sally Carlson
