As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cuero Community Foundation is supporting three DeWitt County food pantries with matching funds to ensure families are able to put food on their tables.
The foundation will match public donations to CAMAL (Cuero Area Ministerial Alliance) House of Cuero, Yorktown Assistance Ministries (YAM) and Yoakum’s First Baptist Food Pantry up to a total of $100,000, according to a news release from the foundation.
Donations may be mailed or brought to the Cuero National Bank drive-thru, 1800 N. Esplanade in Cuero. Checks should be made to Cuero Community Foundation, with a note in the memo field of which pantry the donation is to be given to.
Contributions can also be mailed to Cuero Community Foundation, c/o David Kleinecke, Cuero National Bank, P.O. Box 889, Cuero, TX 77954. In order to acknowledge donations and send a tax deductible receipt, donors are asked to include a return mailing address.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.