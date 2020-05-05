DeWitt County Courthouse
DeWitt County Courthouse

 Sara Sneath

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cuero Community Foundation is supporting three DeWitt County food pantries with matching funds to ensure families are able to put food on their tables. 

The foundation will match public donations to CAMAL (Cuero Area Ministerial Alliance) House of Cuero, Yorktown Assistance Ministries (YAM) and Yoakum’s First Baptist Food Pantry up to a total of $100,000, according to a news release from the foundation.

Donations may be mailed or brought to the Cuero National Bank drive-thru, 1800 N. Esplanade in Cuero. Checks should be made to Cuero Community Foundation, with a note in the memo field of which pantry the donation is to be given to.

Contributions can also be mailed to  Cuero Community Foundation, c/o David Kleinecke, Cuero National Bank, P.O. Box 889, Cuero, TX 77954. In order to acknowledge donations and send a tax deductible receipt, donors are asked to include a return mailing address.

