People interested in learning the Czech language have several options available to them through a course at Blinn College Schulenburg Campus.
The Victoria County Czech Heritage Society and The Czech Ex-Students Association of Texas have scholarships available for people who need financial assistance registering for the course.
Records show that Czech has long been the third spoken language in Texas because of the high population of residents of Czech descent in various parts of the state. That has declined in recent years but there is renewed interest in learning the Czech culture, heritage and language and passing these on to our youth, said Joe Janak, Victoria County Czech Heritage Society member.
The Czech class, CZEC 1471, worth four credit hours, will be offered online from the campus. Students will need a computer with high-speed internet connection and a headset. High school students can study the Czech language for dual credit high school and college credit.
The class will meet online from 7:45 a.m. -8:50 a.m. Monday through Thursday, Aug. 26 through Dec. 12, or attendees can participate in class on the campus, 100 Ranger Drive in Schulenburg.
High school students must work through their high school counselors as soon as possible, before the Czech classes start. The counselor will contact Shannon Williford, director of Dual Credit Program at Blinn College to enroll students.
Anyone can register for the non-credit class and apply for a Czech Ex-Students Association of Texas scholarship by contacting Loranine Orellana, coordinator of Distance and Community Education at Blinn College Schulenburg Campus at 979-743-5237 or see https://www.blinn.edu/czech/index.html.
The last day to register and receive a limited number of Czech Ex-Students Association of Texas scholarships is Aug. 26.
Additionally, the Victoria County Czech Heritage Society has a limited number of $100-$125 scholarships available for members of Victoria County Czech Heritage Society who want to take the course. Contact Janak at 361-649-2243 or joejanak@nodial.net.
