DaCosta Hall Raisers will hold a Country and Western Dance from 8:30 p.m. to midnight March 14 at DaCosat Hall. Live music will be provided by Nathan Colt Young.
Tickets are $20 per couple at the door.
Beer, wine coolers, ice, soft drinks, and snacks will be available for sale; however, feel free to BYOBottle. Ice chests are not allowed. If you would like to celebrate a special event brimg your own party supplies and snacks.
For more information,call or text 361-489-6416 or e-mail hallraisersdacosta@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.