Victoria Symphony League met at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22 at The Club at Colony Creek.
The meeting was called to order by President Marilyn Dufrene.
Minutes were read by Carol Wallace and approved.
Jane Kutchka gave the treasure report.
Gloria McCormick gave the education report. The Crossroads Strings rehearsals are underway. Their spring concert is May 1 at the Victoria College Leo J Welder Center for the Performing Arts. Gloria is also in charge of food for all the Victoria Symphony rehearsals. She thanked the membership for their support for providing food.
Helen Hultquist announced the steering committee will meet March 1 at the Symphony Office to plan the luncheon/style show for Sept. 13 at Spring Creek Event Center.
Upcoming events are Downtown Rhythms April 27; Gershwin Hits and Martin James Bartlett, piano April 29.
Guest speaker Darryl One is music director and conductor of the Victoria Symphony now in its 49th year. He gave a talk on the upcoming Beethoven concert on Feb. 25, 2023, at the Victoria Fine Arts Center.
The meeting was adjourned and lunch served.
The next meeting will be at 10:30 a.m. March 22 at The Club at Colony Creek.