President Maurice Williams called the Oct. 17 meeting of the Morning Study Club to order, and La Nelle Billings led the collect, pledges to the flags and the singing of our Texas State Song, “Texas, Our Texas.”
Billings introduced Debbie Durham, director of education, Victoria Symphony Society, who gave a program on music education. She has a bachelor’s degree in music therapy and has worked as a registered music therapist, choir director for St. Joseph’s High School Education Coordinator for the Victoria Symphony before becoming Director of Education. In 2015, in conjunction with Victoria College, she developed Crossroads Strings, a new community and youth orchestra. Volunteers are credited with the success of Crossroads Strings and the Traveling Instrument Petting Zoo, which goes to both public and private schools in the area. Volunteers are always needed.
Maurice Williams gave the “thought for the day” and other business followed. The roll was called; the minutes from the Oct. 3 meeting were read and approved. Gale Helweg has seven backpacks for the district meeting Oct. 19. The meeting was adjourned.
