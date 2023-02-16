The Decora Study Club celebrated Red Dress day in recognition of Valentine’s day — the day that is celebrate in the United States and other countries of the world by those who want to show
their love to others. The meeting was Feb. 14.
Members dressed in red dresses, blouses, sweaters, shoes, and jackets to celebrate.
President Mary Ann Wright presided. Helen Grant gave the Collect and pledges; Jo Cornstubble gave Federation report; Beverly Thompson read the minutes; Karen Perkins gave the membership report, which was of 27 members attending along with one guest; and Sandra Strickland gave the treasurer’s report.
The program chair of the day, Jana Hipes, introduced guest speaker Marcia Kauffman. She talked about “planting roses the symbol of love.” Kauffman is a Master Gardner and president of the board of Twice Blessed. She presented information on the categories of roses, where to plant them, when to plant, how to plant, how to prune, types of soil, meaning of the different colors and where the actual sent of a rose comes from. It was great information and enjoyed by all.
New business included the 2023-24 slate of officers. They are president, Barbara Skipper; vice president, Jeannie Martin; second vice president, Francisca Watts; co-chairman, Joan Groll; third vice president, Mary Virginia Jacobs; recording secretary, Helen Hulquist; corresponding secretary, Jo Cornstubble; treasurer, Sandra Strickland; program chairman, Robin Cadle; co-chairman, Doreta Keith; historian, Karen Perkins; parliamentarian, Dottie Davis; publicity and reporting, Joan Mathieu; and Federation counselor, Mary Ann Wright. This team will do a wonderful job in the coming year.
Wright adjourned the meeting was at 11:05 a.m. after cares and concerns were shared for three members.