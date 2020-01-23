Decora Club Hears program on DNA Testing

The Decora Study Club of Victoria was called to order by President Mary Ann Wright at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at the Women’s Club House. Deborah Jones led the collect and the pledge to the American and Texas flags.
A celebration was proclaimed honoring 50 years of service by Ila Knabe McCants. There was a reading of congratulatory letters from Mary Ellen Brock, GFWC International president. Then President Mary Ann Wright presented the 50-year pin and a yellow rose, which is Decora’s symbolic flower.
Jana Hipes, program chairwoman of the day, introduced DNA Testing Used in genealogical research speaker, Martha Jones, Ph.D. Dr. Jones spoke on the different DNA Tests available and the difference of each. She also stated that DNA testing can contain sensitive information and the participant must be aware and ready to receive the information that the DNA test reveals.
First Vice President Tina Curtis called roll and Jeannie Martin gave the reading of the minutes. The nominating committee for 2020-21 was elected including Barbara Skipper, chairwoman; Francisca Watts; and Valerie Parker.
Wright thanked the hostesses, Suzanne Foertsch, Knabe, Carin Martin and Sandra Strickland.
