The Bronte Club of Victoria meeting and Friendship Day was called to order by Decora President Mary Ann Wright at 10 a.m. March 10 in the Victoria Women’s Clubhouse.
Leita LePori led the Collect and the Pledges to the American and Texas flags. The Federation song was led by Martha Jones, accompanied on the piano by Gayle Helweg.
There were 17 Bronte Club members, 17 Morning Study Club and 30 Decora members present for a total of 64 TFWC members and one guest.
Karen Perkins introduced our Federation program speaker, Paul Janda, associate professor of history at Victoria College. Janda presented the program, “Women Spies in the American Revolution” Through personal vignettes he described the important role that women played in espionage, due to their proximity to the troops as laundresses, seamstresses, cooks and nurses. Some of these unsung heroes were Ann Bates Margaret Corbin, Lydia Darragh, Deborah Sampson and Anna Smith Strong.
Carol Habgood, president of the Texas Federation of Women’s Clubs welcomed and praised the Victoria Women’s clubs for their participation and benevolence. She described the changes which are coming about in our GFWC reporting and membership categories. She introduced Louisa Franklin, Alamo District president.
Mary Ann Wright thanked Morning Study Club for the refreshments, Bronte Club for the decorations and invitations, and Decora Study Club for arranging the program. The meeting was adjourned at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.