President Mary Ann Wright called the Decora Study Club meeting to order on March 28 at the Women’s Club House.
The Collect and Pledges were led by Valerie Parker.
The program chair of the day, Mary Virginia Jacobs, introduced the speaker Jay Balchan who is president of the American Orchid Society.
The topic of the program was Planting Orchids and Their Impact on Our Lives.
Balchan explained orchids are art. He showed pictures of multiple varieties of orchids. Orchids are the largest flowering family of plants. They grow in many colors and shapes.
Orchids are grown all over the world. There are 30,000 species and over 100,000 hybrid varieties.
Balchan brought orchids that would grow in Victoria. He gave tips for watering, feeding and light. Don’t overwater, use minimal fertilizer, and indirect light is best.
Karen Perkins gave the membership report. There were 26 members and two guests present.
Sandra Strickland gave the treasurer's report.
It was decided to give donations to the Nursing Scholarship Fund at the University of Houston Victoria Campus, which was set up in honor of Mary Virginia Jacobs.
Joan Mathieu asked members to continue to give donations to the Twice Blessed Project.
There was a report on the Alamo District Fall Convention. Mary Ann Wright, Robin Cadle, and Francisca Watts attended the convention which was held in Cotulla on March 25.
Hostesses were Karen Greer, Joan Groll and Jana Hipes.
Wright adjourned the meeting at 11:15 a.m. after cares and concerned were shared for two members.