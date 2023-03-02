The Decora Study Club met Feb. 28 at the Victoria Women’s Clubhouse.
President Mary Ann Wright called the meeting to order.
The Collect and Pledges were led by Dottie Davis.
Donna Ward, the day's program chair, introduced Yvonne Garcia, who is the director of International Programs at the University of Houston-Victoria Campus.
Garcia spoke about college diversity and international outreach at UHV. She explained that students from a variety of countries are expanding their horizons at UHV. Garcia oversees programs to help the international students adjust to their new city and feel better informed about our culture, while they are learning about the U.S's way of life.
At the undergraduate and graduate level, students represent 25 countries, bringing a diverse global community to the Victoria campus.
Four of the international graduate students talked about their country and their plans after graduation.
One big event every year is the International Festival in April.
The membership report was given by Karen Perkins. Beverly Thompson read the minutes from the last meeting. Sandra Strickland gave the treasurer’s report.
New business included discussing preparation for Friendship Day on March 14 and the Alamo District Spring Convention on March 25 in Cotulla.
Hostesses for the meeting were Mary Ann Wright, Linda Lloyd Zannini and Francesca Watts.
Wright adjourned the meeting at 11:15 after cares and concerns were shared for two members.