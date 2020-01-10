Decora Study Club’s Christmas luncheon was Dec. 10, at the Club at Colony Creek. First the collect was read and the pledge to the American flag was said, led by Pamela Johnson.
A celebration was proclaimed honoring 50 years of service by Lorane Dismuke. There was a reading of congratulatory letters from Mary Ellen Brock, GFWC International President. Then President Mary Ann Wright presented the 50 year pin to Lorane Dismuke.
The Program Chairwoman of the Day Francisca Watts introduced the VISD mariachi band led by director Jacob Rosales. Pat McDonald gave the invocation for Sara Johnston.
Following the luncheon, Mary Ann Wright announced Christmas money donations to the children of Devereux. The VISD Kidz Connection was the recipient of clothing. The Kidz project was chaired by Dee Skeete. Joan Mathieu gave and updated member contributions to Twice Blessed.
The meeting was adjourned by Mary Ann Wright.
