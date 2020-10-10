Decora Study Club celebrated its 70th year with a luncheon at the Club at Colony Creek on Sept. 22.
A spirit of friendship and sisterhood was felt by all as they met for the first time since February. Wearing masks and using social distancing did not deter their Decora friendship.
President Mary Virginia Jacobs welcomed the members and presented a gift to past president, Mary Ann Wright. Wright presented a gavel to incoming President Jacobs.
Ann Heinrick led the collection and pledges. Jacobs announced that Decora was the only women’s club in Texas that was awarded the “Gold Star Club” for its yearbook.
Doretha Keith gave an interesting informative program on the history of Decora. Program Chair, Karen Greer, gave a review of the programs scheduled for the year that would center around the theme of celebration.
Heinrick presented the yearbooks. Karen Perkins explained the budget and the treasurer’s report. Sandra Strickland read the minutes of the February meeting.
A Federation Counselor’s report was given by Wright. Social chairman, Barbara Skipper, passed out written instructions of the new COVID guidelines for serving refreshments.
The meeting adjourned and a delicious meal was served. Lovely green and yellow flower arrangements adorned each table. These were later delivered to some of the members not in attendance.
The presidential Decora theme for this year is “Celebrating our past, preparing for our future.” The next meeting will be Oct. 13 at the Victoria Women ‘s Clubhouse with guest speaker, Erin Hatley, executive director of Vine School. Members are reminded to wear purple to this meeting.
