Aprons are history. Recall for a moment various types and styles of aprons ranging from fig leaves and animal skins to woven fabrics and manufactured clothing protectors.
Aprons also served as fashion statements signifying rank in hired household servitude.
Today aprons are not only utilitarian, but bring smiles and pleasant family history memories of past years as we look at faded smears and even threadbare patches worn smooth from many days of wear and usefulness.
Recently, Karen Greer, recent president of the Victoria Quilters Guild and Decora club member presented The History of Aprons with slides of design functions and histories. Afterward, 20 Decora members modeled their fashioned, inherited, and cherished aprons passed down through generations from sandy hills in Utah to the Gulf shores of Texas.
President Mary Virginia Jacobs presided with club rituals led by Mary Ann Wright and Doreta Keith. Membership chairs were Martha Jones and Sandra Pyle. Ann Heinrich and Beverly Thompson served as hostesses.
The next Decora Study Club meeting will be a Christmas luncheon at the Women’s Club House at 10 a.m. Dec. 14. For reservations, contact Karen Perkins at 915-2734-4890.
