The Decora Study Club of Victoria was called to order by President Mary Ann Wright on Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Victoria Women’s Club House. Carin Martin led the collect and the pledges to the American and Texas flags. Robin Cadle gave the Federation Report.
Sharon Smith introduced the speaker John Metz from the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi who spoke on “Keeping You Safe – How to Protect Yourself from Lightning, Tornadoes and Flash Floods.” He said that the Corpus Christi Weather Service can send out an alert to our phones, with a 12-minute lead time, in mere seconds from spotting a severe storm or tornado on the radar. The app. needed for cell phones can be found at weather.gov which is the National Weather Service. A favorite saying of Metz is: “When the thunder roars, go indoors.”
Secretary Jeanne Martin read the minutes and treasurer Beth Person gave the financial report. Joan Grill was elected as a new member.
Wright thanked the hostesses for the day, Martin, Eileen Fowler, Becky Miller, Leita LePori and Barbara Sutter. Membership was Cadle and Jana Hipes.
The meeting was adjourned for refreshments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.