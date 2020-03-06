The Decora Study Club met at the Women’s Club House on Feb. 25 with president Mary Ann Wright presiding. Valerie Parker led the club in the collect and the pledges to the American and Texas flags.
Helen Hultquist, program chairman for the day, introduced Darryl One, music director of the Victoria Symphony. He informed us how important music is in our lives. It not only helps each of us to relax by stirring our spirits and creating exhilarating moods but also our spatial skills and our brains are emotionally stimulated.
The Nominating Committee made their report and the following officers were elected for next year: Mary Virginia Jacobs, president; Joan Mathieu, first vice president; Barbara Skipper, second vice president; Joan Groll, second vice president; Beth Person,club house representative; Karen Greer, program chairwoman; Jane Cox, program chairwoman; Sandra Strickland, recording secretary, Dottie Davis, corresponding secretary; Karen Perkins, treasurer; Becky Miller, parliamentarian; Helen Hultquist, publicity; Jo Cornstubble, historian; Mary Ann Wright, federation counselor.
Long time club leader, Ann Heinrich, was recognized for her 55 years of active membership. Coming events were announced: Friendship Day on March 10 and Historical Tour to Schroeder Hall on March 31. Also, the Spring Convention will be in San Antonio on March 28 for which members need to donate hygiene items to go to Casa.
