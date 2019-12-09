Decora Study Club celebrated Americanism Day in November with President Mary Ann Wright presiding. The collect, pledges to the flags and the American Creed were led by Monika Janak.
The very interesting program for the day was “Women In The Military” presented by Linda Lloyd-Zannini. She related her experiences during the three years she spent in the Marines. She enlisted after high school and received her basic training at Camp Pendleton, S.C., after which she was sent to San Diego, Ca., for training in radio repair. The remaining time was spent in El Toro, Ca., where she continued to work until honorably discharged as a sergeant. She informed us of her training in marching, saluting, dress and utility uniforms, dog tags, sexual harassment and aptitude testing that all were required to take. At the time she served, women were not allowed to serve in the infantry and only nurses were allowed to go to Vietnam. The big changes for women came in 1974. After her retirement, she used the GI bill to obtain her college degree in recreational administration and worked for 28 years for the YMCA.
Members were reminded to bring Christmas gifts of socks and underclothes for VISD children, and gift cards for Devereux children.
