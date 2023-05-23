The last meeting for this study club year was held May 9 at the Sky Restaurant.
President Mary Ann Wright called Robin Cadle to give the Collect and Pledges. Delores Tyng gave the prayer for our meal.
Jo Cornstubble shared the awards that were given to us by General Federation of Women’s Clubs (gfwc.org). The awards were Community Service Programs – Art & Culture Women’s Narrative – first place; Joan Mathieu. Civic Engagement, second place; Legislation and Public Policy, first; Yearbook Contest, content, gold star clubs 100%, second; yearbook cover, second place.
Because this meeting was dedicated to the retiring of the 2022-23 officers and the installation of the 2023-24 officers, Wright dispensed with the reading of the minutes from the last meeting and the report of the budget.
Wright individually called each of this year’s officers forward so she could present them with a yellow rose and share a little anecdote about how each of them were especially meaningful to her in their respective positions.
Francisca Watts, the chairman of the Nominating Committee, then introduced each of the officers for the upcoming year. They are president, Karen Perkins; vice president, Jeannie Martin; second vice president, Francisca Watts with co-chairman, Joan Groll; third vice president, Mary Virginia Jacobs; recording secretary, Helen Hultquist; corresponding secretary, Jo Cornstubble; co-corresponding secretary, Suzanne Foerstsch; treasurer, Sandra Strickland; program chairman, Robin Cadle; co-program chairman, Doreta Keith; historian, Anna Celum; parliamentarian, Dottie Davis; publicity and reporting, Joan Mathieu; and Federation counselor, Mary Anne Wright.
Watts presented each person with a different colored bell, the color of which signified the strength that the person brought to their office. Watts closed the ceremony with this: “It is not a bell until you ring it. Go into the world and have joy in your journey ringing your bell for the Decora Study Club.”
Wright concluded the meeting by passing the gavel to new president, Karen Perkins.