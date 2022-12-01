The Decora Study Club met Nov. 22 at the Victoria Women's Clubhouse.
The refreshment table had a Thanksgiving theme with fresh fall flowers, an orange and white turkey and hand carved pilgrims. President Mary Ann Wright served the coffee.
The meeting was called to order by Mary Ann Wright. The Collect and Pledges were led by Linda Johnson.
Program Chair of the Day, Mary Virginia Jacobs, introduced Eron Green who is the CEO of South Texas Children's Home. The outstanding, knowledgeable speaker showed a video and explained STCH Ministries. He invited Decora members to visit one of the campuses. "Our children are our only hope for the future, but we are the only hope for their present and their future." Zig Zigler
Karen Perkins gave the membership report and stated that 21 members and 1 guest were in attendance. Beverly Thompson read the minutes, and the meeting was adjourned.