Decora Study Club met on April 11 to view the Children's Discovery Museum.
Jeannie Martin, program chairman of the day, introduced tour guide, Mary Caulkins, children's educational specialist. She gave an interesting exploratory view of all the areas children have to learn and play in from a local supermarket, bank and bakery to a town's hospital, theater, circus and many more. It also included many indoor and outside areas of play and science studies to capture a child's interest. She also talked about the summer camps they have for children as well as the many day tours given to various groups. We all felt it is the perfect place to take our grandchildren for a day of fun and learning.
The meeting was conducted by president Mary Ann Wright. The collect and pledges were led by Donna Ward. There is still was time to donate to the nursing scholarship started by Claud and Mary Virginia Jacobs. The club's Cancer Care bags filled with many personal items, gloves and blankets were delivered to Citizens Medical Center.
Karen Perkins was elected the club's next president. Hostesses for the day were Mary Virginia Jacobs and Suzanne Foertsch.