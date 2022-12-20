On Dec. 13, the Decora Study Club met in the home of William Sager and Neal Clark.
The meeting was called to order by President Mary Ann Wright.
The pledge to the United States and Texas flags were led by Doreta Keith, according to a news release from the club.
Jo Cornstubble, the Federation counselor, told members about some of her memories while living at this Levi-Welder historic home.
Helen Hultquist, program chairman of the day, introduced Sager who told members about the history of the home. He also talked about changes and improvements have been made to this Victoria treasure since they purchased the home.
Sager led members on a tour of the home, which is beautifully decorated for Christmas with 14 Christmas Trees.
For the Presidents Christmas Project members brought jars of peanut butter for the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.
After the tour, the club members enjoyed lunch at Fossati’s Delicatessen. It was hosted by hostesses of the day, Mary Virginia Jacobs and Suzanne Foertsch.