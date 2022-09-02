The Desk and Derrick Club of Victoria held its annual industry appreciation banquet at The Club at Colony Creek to honor this year's scholarship recipients.
Clint Ives, Victoria County Precinct 4 Commissioner, was guest speaker.
Recipients were recognized with a certificate and scholarship for pursuing a higher education. Recipients are Emily Green, Carley Haas, Alexander Bonorden, Grayson Seals and Trey Lawrence and Hayden Land.
