The Victoria Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans 169 will be holding a fundraiser at Chili’s 5-9 p.m Nov. 6. Just advise your waitperson you would like to donate to the DAV and 15% of your bill will be donated to the Victoria DAV Chapter.
Disabled American Veterans to hold fundraiser at Chili's
