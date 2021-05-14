District Quartermaster Marvin L. Lockhart receives plaque

Pictured from left are District Quartermaster Marvin L. Lockhart II and Commander Jack Mageluzzo. Seated in rear is District Chaplin Jerry Tanner.

 Contributed photo

At the District 24 meeting held at Victoria post 4146 on April 24, Commander Jack Mageluzzo presented District Quartermaster Marvin L. Lockhart II with a plaque for his service as an officer in the district from 1999 to 2021. He was also an All-American Commander in 2017-18, placing number two Division 5 in the National V.F.W. and first in V.F.W. Texas also number in division five in the state.

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.