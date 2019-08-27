Dorothy O'Connor Pet Adoption Center is offering select low-cost vaccinations and testing on-site for dogs and cats 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 9-13. No appointment is needed. Rabies vaccinations will not be available at this event.
Canine services offered are microchip with registration, $15; DAPPv vaccine, $10; Bordetella vaccine, $10; influenza vaccine, $28; heartworm test, $15; nail trim, $5.
Feline services offered are microchip with registration, $15; FVRCP vaccine, $10; FIV/FELV/Heartworm test, $15; nail trim, $5.
Dogs and cats must be non-aggressive so our staff can handle them for these procedures. Dogs must remain on a leash or in a pet-safe carrier at all times. Cats must be contained in a pet-safe carrier at all times. Exams will not be available during this event. Call DOCPAC at 361-575-8573 for more information.
