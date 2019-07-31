The descendents of the Werner F. and Anna Dohmann family will host a family reunion Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Weesatche Community Center in Weesatche. Registration is at 10 a.m., and the meal will be served at noon.
Family members are asked to bring food for their family. Plates, silverware and tea will be provided.
Be sure to bring an item for the silent auction.
