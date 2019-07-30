Donna’s Dash is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 28 at Riverside Stadium.
There will be a 5K color fun run in memory of Donna Bentley presented by Victoria Adult Literacy Council.
The entry fee is $20; ages 12 and younger are free. Food truck and music will be onsite. Strollers are welcome but bikes are not allowed.
Visit runsignup.com and search for Donn’s Dash 5K to sign up. Registration deadline is Sept. 13.
All runners will received color pouches, Donna’s Dash bracelet and more.
For more information, call 361-65-0205.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.