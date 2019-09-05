Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center, 135 Progress Drive, will offer discounted nail trims, microchips and select low-cost vaccinations and testing on-site for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
No appointment is necessary.
Services offered include microchipping for $15 and nail trims for $5.
Canine services offered: DAPPv vaccine, $10; Bordetella vaccine, $10; influenza vaccine, $28; Heartworm test, $15.
Feline services offered: FVRCP vaccine, $10; FIV/FELV/Heartworm test, $15.
Rabies vaccinations and exams will not be available during this event.
You must bring your pet’s proof of current rabies vaccination. Pets must be non-aggressive so they can be handled for these procedures. Dogs must remain on a leash at all times. Cats must be contained in a pet safe carrier.
All proceeds from this event will go to DOCPAC.
For more information, call DOCPAC at 361-575-8573.
