Dr. Joe Paschal, Texas A&M AgrliLife Extension Livestock Specialist stationed at the Texas AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Corpus Christi, will be the guest speaker at the monthly meeting of the Victoria Crossroads Independent Cattlemen’s Association. The meeting is at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 on the second-floor mezzanine of Prosperity Bank in downtown Victoria. ICA members, livestock owners and operators and anyone interested in ICA are invited to attend.
Event
Dr. Joe Paschal to speak to Independent Cattlemen's Association
