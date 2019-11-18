This month, sites in the Victoria area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 19-25.
Victoria families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these boxes to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
This year, Victoria-area residents hope to collect more than 9,118 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
Drop off sites and phone numbers to determine drop off hours are
Victoria
- Guadalupe Baptist Association, 2601 N. Ben Jordan St., 361-575-5281
- Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive, 361-572-8340
Cuero
- First Baptist Church, 408 N. Gonzales St., 361-275-3401
Edna
- Baptist Temple, 1001 N. Wells St., 361-782-2990
Port Lavaca
- Alamo Heights Baptist Church, 110 Trinity Shores Drive, 361-552-2532
Yoakum
- Crossroads Community Church of Yoakum, 722 Front St., 361-293-2107
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 817-595-2230, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
