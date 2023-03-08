Members of the James Walker Fannin Chapter of The Daughters of the Republic of Texas visited the city of Gonzales, the birthplace of the Texas War of Independence, as their Feb. 8 meeting.
The group began its tour at the Gonzales Memorial Museum, where director Gary Schurig gave the history of the Gonzales cannon from its beginnings as protection against hostile natives to Mexican troops being sent to Gonzales to retrieve the cannon after the populace said, “Come and take it!”
Other exhibits included vintage clothing, household goods, and archival photographs as well as monuments to “The Old Eighteen” and “The Immortal Thirty-Two.”
The group then went to Eggleston House, a dog run-style home, built in 1848 and one of the first houses built after the Runaway Scrape and the burning of the town in 1835. The home is furnished in period-style furniture with one room serving as a kitchen/living area and the other as a bedroom.
The final stop for the day was the Robert Lee Brothers Jr. Memorial Library and the Vickie Bushong Collection, one of the largest private collections of Texas revolutionary documents on display. The collection includes early maps of Texas, documents, currency and photographs from the Republic of Texas as well as Quanah Parker, who is linked to Bushong’s family history.