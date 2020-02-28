DRT holds meeting at Chisholm Trail Museum in Cuero

Daughters of the Republic of Texas chapter members and guests traveled to the Chisholm Trail Museum in Cuero for their monthly meeting on Feb. 12. President Pauline Hendryx opened the meeting.
After Ann Heinrich gave the invocation, Rhonda Lundgren and Rhonda Hahn lead the pledges to the flags. Blanche DeLeon displayed her Texas-themed quilt, which she made for a chapter fundraiser.
Museum Education Coordinator Bryan Gonzalez shared information about the cattle drives and the life on the Chisholm trail for a Texas cattle drover. Driving a cattle herd of longhorns to market from Texas was not easy. One might experience not only blistering heat, but stampedes, prairie fires, dangerous river crossings and cattle rustlers.
The cowhand had to be quick to act, dependable under harsh conditions and knowledgeable of the longhorn instincts. The next meeting will be March 11, at the Power Home with Master Gardener Jean Knowles speaking on the Folklore of Texas Wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.