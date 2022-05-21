President General Kim Stracener Zapalac of The Daughters of the Republic of Texas updated the members of the James Walker Fannin Chapter on the state of DRT and encouraged members to promote the organization at their meeting on May 11.
District VII Representative Carla Miller accompanied President Zapalac and introduced her to the chapter. Opening rituals were led by Chaplain Ann Heinrich, Jan Chilcoat, Pauline Hendryx and Dora Ann Ortego. Beth Boles was announced as the newest member of the chapter.
Texas-themed gift baskets were presented to President General Zapalac and Representative Miller along with a donation from the chapter to the Republic of Texas History Center.
Chaplain Ann Heinrich conducted a memorial service remembering members Peggy Joan Eubank Hickman and Ann O’Connor Williams Harithas, both of whom passed away in 2021.
President Joan Mathieu thanked the hostesses of the day Raenice Kucera, Marilyn Stewart and Rhonda Hahn and wished a restful summer to those attending as this meeting was the last of the club year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.