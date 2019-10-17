The Advocate staff report
Victoria County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
Unwanted medication can be disposed of from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at 101 N. Glass St. Only pills and patches will be accepted, no liquids, needles or sharps will be accepted. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
To learn more about disposal of prescription drugs or about the event, visit DEATakeBack.com or contact the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office at 361-575-0651
